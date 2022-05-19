Trump gets 'back' to Twitter only to be banned again

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. — Reuters

Trump banned from Twitter after attack on US Capitol by his supporters.

Launches his social media called Truth Social.

Copy-pastes posts to Twitter with new account which also gets banned.

After being banned from Twitter for a long time, former US president Donald Trump got "back" and joined again with a new username @PresTrumpTS but got banned again from the microblogging platform, reported NDTV.

Trump had launched his social media platform called Truth Social to communicate with his supporters after being banned from Twitter. Recently, he took all those posts from Truth Social and published them on Twitter with the new handle. However, the new account was taken down as well.

The description of the banned account read “president Donald J Trump's Truth Social Posts on Twitter — Making sure president Trump is heard on Twitter while he and Devin Nunes focus on Truth Social.”

Huffpost reported that prior to being banned, the account had 210 tweets, copy-pasted from Trump's Truth Social.

Trump was banned from Twitter following the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 09, 2021.

It is Twitter's policy to ban any account that tries to subvert an account already taken down by the social media site.