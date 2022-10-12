 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Reuters

Apple to roll out 5G in India in Dec amid early adoption push

By
Reuters

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

A customers holds the new green colour Apple iPhone 13 pro shortly after it went on sale inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 18, 2022.— Reuters
A customers holds the new green colour Apple iPhone 13 pro shortly after it went on sale inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., March 18, 2022.— Reuters

  • Apple to upgrade its iPhone models in India.
  • 5G will be enabled via software update.
  • Top bureaucrats from India's telecoms, IT departments will chair meeting.

Apple will start upgrading its iPhone models in India in December to make them compatible with 5G networks, the company said on Wednesday, as Indian authorities pressed mobile phone manufacturers to adoption the high-speed network.

The company said it would push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12 and iPhone SE, which, industry sources say, do not support the network currently.

"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed," Apple said in a statement.

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on Oct. 1 amid much fanfare, with leading telecom operator Reliance Jio saying it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight.

Top bureaucrats from India's telecoms and IT departments will chair a meeting on Wednesday for early 5G adoption, asking executives from Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi, as well as domestic telecom operators Reliance, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to be present, according to a government document seen by Reuters

More From Sci-Tech:

Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system

Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system
Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans: report

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans: report
WATCH: Futuristic flying car completes 90-minute test in Dubai

WATCH: Futuristic flying car completes 90-minute test in Dubai

Elon Musk 'doesn't know much' about Taiwan, says premier

Elon Musk 'doesn't know much' about Taiwan, says premier
On New Zealand farm, scientists reduce cow burps to save the world

On New Zealand farm, scientists reduce cow burps to save the world
China tech shares sink as US hobble's industry with new export rules

China tech shares sink as US hobble's industry with new export rules
In pictures: AI shows what dead stars would look like if they were alive

In pictures: AI shows what dead stars would look like if they were alive
WATCH: Elon Musk posts exciting video of Falcon 9 Rocket

WATCH: Elon Musk posts exciting video of Falcon 9 Rocket

Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic
US tightens chip export controls to China

US tightens chip export controls to China
Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7

Google looks to raise its smartphone game with latest Pixel 7
Explainer: How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?

Explainer: How will Elon Musk pay for Twitter?