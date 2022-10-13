 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 13 2022
Emily Ratajkowski 'newly single' as Brad Pitt 'secretly dates' in fear of Angelina

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly broken silence on her relationship with rumoured beau Brad Pitt.

The model revealed that she is 'newly single' and is enjoying her 'freedom'. 

“I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” Emily told Variety.

“One of the things I write about in the last essay of [“My Body”] is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go,” she continued.

This comes after last month, a source close to Brad told Page Six: “Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend,” an insider told us last month.

