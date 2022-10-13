The Crown: Princess Diana, young William and Harry vacation in Spain

Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry doppelgangers are spotted vacationing in a still from The Crown.

The Netflix series depicting the life of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal household will drop its fifth season this year and the streaming giant has released a new still from the show.

In the photos, Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the role of Diana, is seen Prince William (Rufus Kampa) and Prince Harry (Will Powell) during a vacation in Spain.



As per season 5 synopsis, The Crown will portray the British royal family navigating their "biggest challenge to date."

The series will also showcase the year 1992, which Queen branded "annus horribilis" (Latin for "horrible year"). It was the year in which three of the Queen's four children were separated from their spouses.



The fifth season of The Crown will stream on Nov. 9.

