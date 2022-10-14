Indian minister requests Aamir Khan to avoid 'anti-Hindu' ads

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra (l), Bollywood star Aamir Khan (r).— Twitter

Narottam Mishra, home minister for India's Madhya Pradesh, has asked Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan to avoid acting in ads that "hurt religious sentiments" after the actor's recent ad commercial sparked outrage.

The ad was for a bank where Khan and a co-actress Kiara Advani act as a Hindu couple getting married and performing Hindu wedding rituals.

The Hindu right-wingers have found the ad offensive and believe that it attacked Hindu culture.

The ad shows Khan stepping into his bride's home after marriage whereas originally the Hindu tradition requires a bride to enter her groom's house.

Some have appreciated the ad saying that it subverts gender norms.

Saying that the ad "advocates gender equality", a Twitter user asked why people "blame Iran's Mullah".

Another said that the ad was about "treating our daughters with respect, love" and some called it "progressive".

However, others pointed out Khan's hypocrisy saying that he should also change his own religion's norms and rituals.

Mishra told the reporters that he received a complaint about the ad, requesting the Bollywood celebrity to keep the Indian traditions in mind and not do such ads.



