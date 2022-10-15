 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 15 2022
Royal expert reveals King Charles reaction to Robbie Coltrane’s death

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

A royal expert has revealed King Charles reaction to the death of Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films.

Richard Eden took to Twitter shortly after the death of Robbie Coltrane and tweeted, “#KingCharles will be sad to learn of #RobbieColtrane's death. The Scottish actor provided the voice in the BBC adaptation of his children's book, The Old Man Of Lochnagar. Charles performed the narration. #royal.”

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane died aged 72, his agent said on Friday.

Coltrane also played a former KGB agent-turned-Russian mafia boss in two James Bond films -- "Goldeneye" (1995) and "The World Is Not Enough" (1999) -- with Pierce Brosnan.

On the official James Bond Twitter account, franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, paid tribute to Coltrane as "an exceptional actor whose talent knew no bounds.

"We shall miss him as a dear friend. Rest in peace Robbie."

