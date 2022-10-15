Ed Sheeran gives rare insight into fatherhood after welcoming second daughter

Ed Sheeran gave a rare glimpse into his family life after secretly welcoming second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn.

During an interview with Good Morning America, the Shape of You hit-maker opened up on parenting two daughters, Lyra Antarctica and Jupiter.

“It's great. We're in the trenches,” the singer joked.

He added, “They’ve been on tour with me. My second daughter was born while we were on tour, but my first daughter comes to the shows, she’s quite aware.”

“I think she assumes everyone else’s dad sings as well, though,” Sheeran quipped.

He went on to say, “It's every cliché that people say about parenting. You love both kids exactly the same but also completely differently. I’m really enjoying being a father of two.”

Sheeran surprised fans when he announced the birth of his second girl with wife in May as he penned on social media that he was “over the moon to be a family of four.”