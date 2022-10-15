 
world
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Reuters

Petitions, protests as Indian farmers moved to make way for statues

By
Reuters

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Indias independence hero Sardar Vallabhbhai Patels statue unveiled in Gujarat. — AFP/File
India's independence hero Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue unveiled in Gujarat. — AFP/File

Thousands of farmers and indigenous people are being pushed from their homes and losing their livelihoods as India races to build massive statues to lure tourists and appease voters, campaigners said.

In a ceremony featuring fireworks and fighter jets, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week inaugurated the world's tallest statue, of independence hero Vallabhbhai Patel, which towers nearly twice the height of New York's Statue of Liberty.

The 182-metre (597-ft) steel and bronze "Statue of Unity" was built on the Narmada river in Modi's home state of Gujarat at a cost of about $400 million.

Residents of nearby villages handed a petition to state officials on Monday demanding a halt to further development at the site, according to Rohit Prajapati, an activist who said they are also considering legal action.

"This should be a memorial of violence and violation, to sensitise us to the impact on farmers and indigenous people," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Hundreds of indigenous activists and farmers have held protests at the site in the town of Kevadia, saying the statue is a wasteful extravagance in the midst of poverty, and that those displaced did not receive enough compensation.

"This land, river, forest that your avatar is going to stand on, belongs to Adivasis," activist Medha Patkar wrote in a symbolic letter to Patel, who died in 1950, referring to indigenous people.

"They are being cheated and evicted out of their land for tourism," she said in the letter published in several newspapers.

The Gujarat government said 185 families were relocated, and that they had received adequate compensation.

The statue is located just a few miles downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, which has been mired in controversy since it was conceived in the 1960s, with protracted battles over water sharing, evictions and compensation.

The dam has displaced 320,000 people and disrupted the lives of tens of thousands more, according to rights group Narmada Bachao Andolan (Save Narmada Campaign).

Thousands have still not been compensated, it has said.

"These are people who are already suffering from the dam's impact, and now they will suffer even more because of the statue.

How is this a public purpose?" said Prajapati, referring to the condition under which the state acquires private land.

As India builds increasingly ambitious projects, analysts say the definition of what constitutes public purpose needs revisiting.

Meanwhile, work is due to begin on a bigger statue of a king off the coast of Mumbai, which fishermen say will disrupt their catch and affect their livelihood.

The 212-metre tall memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji is scheduled to be unveiled in two years.

The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state is expected to announce this week plans for another tall statue of a religious deity.

More From World:

Death toll from Turkey mine blast rises to 41

Death toll from Turkey mine blast rises to 41
India's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march

India's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march
Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand president's removal

Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand president's removal
China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve

China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
North Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations

North Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations
UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
'One of most dangerous countries': Biden alleges Pakistan's nuclear programme lacks cohesion

'One of most dangerous countries': Biden alleges Pakistan's nuclear programme lacks cohesion
At least 28 killed, dozens trapped in Turkey mine blast

At least 28 killed, dozens trapped in Turkey mine blast
London New Year fireworks to open to crowds again

London New Year fireworks to open to crowds again
WATCH: Turkish lawmaker hammers smartphone in parliament

WATCH: Turkish lawmaker hammers smartphone in parliament
Indian minister requests Aamir Khan to avoid 'anti-Hindu' ads

Indian minister requests Aamir Khan to avoid 'anti-Hindu' ads