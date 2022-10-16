 
Faizan Lakhani

Street Child Football World Cup: Pakistan lose to Egypt in finals

Pakistan's Street Child Football team. — Twitter/File

DOHA: Pakistan lost to Egypt by 4-3 in the final match of the Street Child Football World Cup which took place in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Pakistan received a Silver medal in the World Cup after Egypt won the tournament's final.

Pakistan had earlier beaten Brazil by 3-1 in the semi-final match to qualify for the event's final. 

In the 2014 event, Pakistan secured the third position, which will remain Pakistan's highest position in the mega event.

Street Child World Cup

Street Child World Cup, under the banner of a non-profit group called Street Child United, is taking place since 2010 ahead of FIFA World Cup. The last three editions of the event took place in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018).

This year, the event took place in Qatar from October 7 to 15. The tournament included 26 teams from across the world.

