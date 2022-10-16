Lady health workers to perform security duties in KP during by-polls

Women casting their votes during the first phase of the local government elections. — APP/File

Lady health workers deployed at polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with lady police to perform security duties during by-polls, Geo News reported.



According to the statement issued by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan, Mohammad Ali Khan, lady health workers will perform duties in polling stations during by-polls in the province.

“In polling stations of NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda, around 400 lady health workers will perform security duties along with police personals,” he said.

RPO further said that foolproof security measures had been taken to ensure by-elections peacefully.

“Police have completed all the security arrangements for by-polls in Charsadda and Mardan,” he added.

Meanwhile, PDM urged Election Commission (EC) to take notice of the deployment of lady health workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s polling stations during by-polls.

While talking to Geo News, PDM provincial spokesperson Abdul Jalil Jan said that by deploying lady health workers in polling stations, the provincial government wanted to use every tactic to win by-elections.

“But we will not allow any action against constitution and law,” he said.