 
world
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Web Desk

India slips to 107 in Global Hunger Index, behind Pakistan, Bangladesh

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

This photo was taken during a humanitarian project in a village away from the city of Kuantan, Pahang. —Unsplash
This photo was taken during a humanitarian project in a village away from the city of Kuantan, Pahang. —Unsplash

On the Global Hunger Index (GHI), India has slipped even further and is now behind its neighbours Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan, the GHI report showed on Saturday.

GHI tracks malnutrition and hunger in countries around the world. In 2021, India was at the 101st position but stands at 107th now. 

With GHI scores of less than five, 17 countries shared the top rank, including Kuwait and China. 

Congress MP P Chidambaram said that the conditions had worsened in PM Narendra Modi's tenure, asking him when he would focus on "real issues".

The report is jointly prepared by a German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe and the Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide.

Out of 121 countries, India ranked 107 with a GHI score of 28.2 - 29.1 between the years 2014 and 2022.

Last year, according to NDTV the Modi-led government rejected the report in a statement saying it was "devoid of reality" and calling the GHI's calculation method unscientific.

The statement said that the assessment had been done via an opinion poll, a claim that Welt Hunger Hilfe had then refuted.

Pakistan stood at 99 with a score of 26.1 which was also labelled "serious" by the organisations.

The top 17 countries with scores less than five included Turkey, China, Kuwait, Estonia, Croatia, Belarus, Serbia, and Latvia.

More From World:

Biden calls testimony, video from Jan 6 committee hearing 'devastating'

Biden calls testimony, video from Jan 6 committee hearing 'devastating'
Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals

Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals
China's Xi talks up security, reiterates COVID stance at congress opening

China's Xi talks up security, reiterates COVID stance at congress opening
Australia PM tours flood-hit Victoria state; evacuations, sandbagging underway

Australia PM tours flood-hit Victoria state; evacuations, sandbagging underway
Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine
'Nothing new,' White House says on Biden's nuke remarks

'Nothing new,' White House says on Biden's nuke remarks
Petitions, protests as Indian farmers moved to make way for statues

Petitions, protests as Indian farmers moved to make way for statues
Death toll from Turkey mine blast rises to 41

Death toll from Turkey mine blast rises to 41
India's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march

India's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march
Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand president's removal

Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand president's removal
Arizona cryonics facility preserves bodies to revive later

Arizona cryonics facility preserves bodies to revive later
China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve

China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve