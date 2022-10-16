 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
J.K. Rowling 'can kill Dumbledore but not Hagrid': Here's why

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

J.K. Rowling once revealed why she couldn't kill Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter, despite killing many fan-favorites characters in the Potter universe, including Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, and Sirius Black. 

According to Screenrant, the 57-year-old explained that "within the first year of writing," she had a sketch for what she thought the final chapter would be. She always knew that she was working toward the point where Hagrid carried Harry's "dead" body out of the forest.

He "would have been a natural to kill in some ways." Rowling opened up that it was a perfect emotional ending as "it was Hagrid who took him into the world, and Hagrid who would bring him back," and because of this, Hagrid was never in danger.

Also, when the Harry Potter-famed author was under fire for her alleged transphobic comments, many Potter universe stars distanced themselves from the writer and even slammed her.

However, Hagrid came in her defense, calling her critics "waiting to be offended."

"I don't think what she said was offensive really," Coltrane said during an interview with the Radio Times. "I don't know why, but there's a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn't have won the war, would they?"

J.K. Rowling, who said Coltrane was her first choice to play Hagrid, tweeted her condolences to his family.


