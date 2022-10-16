In pictures: Elderly people exercise their power for change

Elderly people and persons with disabilities stepped out to perform their democratic obligation

With by-elections conducted across 11 constituencies in Pakistan, voters stepped out to cast their votes for the favourites.

While the overall turnout is yet to be shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), many elderly and persons with disabilities were seen arriving at polling booths to employ their democratic power as citizens of the country.

Some arrived in wheelchairs, while others were carried to the polling booths by law enforcement personnel.

Here's a visual round-up of the elderly fulfilling their democratic responsibility:

A man carries an elderly woman on his back at a polling station in Mardan, on October 16, 2022. — ECP

An elderly woman casts her vote in a ballot box at a polling station during by-elections in the National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, on October 16, 2022. — Online

Expecting the arrival of elderly voters at polling stations, the ECP issued special instructions to all returning officers to cast votes for all those who require assistance. — ECP/Twitter

Senior citizens participate in the voting process in Karachi the during by-elections, on October 16, 2022. — Online

An elderly man casts his vote at a polling station in Karachi's Malir-II constituency, on October 16, 2022. — ECP

Police official in Faisalabad carries a special voter during by-election in NA-108, on October 16, 2022. — APP

A woman casts her vote at a polling booth in Karachi, on October 16, 2022. — Online

In this photo shared by the ECP spokesperson, an elderly woman is seen arriving at the polling station to cast her vote in by-elections, on October 16, 2022. — ECP/Twitter

Relatives of a senior citizen going outside in a polling station in Peshawar after casting his vote during the NA-31 election, on October 16, 2022. — APP



