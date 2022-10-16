PTI suffers setback in Multan as Musa Gilani defeats Meher Bano Qureshi

Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) joint candidate Musa Gilani (centre) speaks during a press conference in this undated photo. — YouTube/Screebgrab

Musa Gilani — son of ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani — bags 79,743 votes.

PPP leader wins with a margin of nearly 20,000 votes.

Runner-up Meher Bano Qureshi secures 59,993 votes.

MULTAN: In a setback to Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) joint candidate Musa Gilani defeated PTI candidate Meher Bano Qureshi.

Musa — the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani — bagged 79,743 votes and took a lead of 19,750 as Meher — the daughter of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi — was able to secure 59,993 votes, according to unofficial results.

Tough competition was expected between the two candidates as nearly 10 years ago, in early 2012, Gilani won the NA seat from Multan that was vacated by Qureshi, who had joined the PTI by then.

In a press conference after the unofficial results were in, Yousaf told journalists that he was thankful to PPP for awarding his son the ticket and praised PML-N and the coalition alliance for supporting Musa.

"I am thankful to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman," the ex-prime minister said.

Gillani also slammed PTI Chairman Khan and said that his narrative had led to instability in the country.

More to follow