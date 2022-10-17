CTD, intelligence agencies gun down five alleged terrorists in Mastung

Law enforcement agency personnel prepare to conduct an operation against terrorists. — AFP/File

Operation jointly conducted by CTD, intelligence agencies.

Three officials conducting operation injured.

CTD recover arms and ammunition from terrorists' hideout.

MASTUNG: Five alleged terrorists were gunned down Sunday in joint operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies in Balochistan's Mastung district, Geo News reported.



At least three officials conducting the operation were also injured.

According to CTD's spokesperson, the operation was jointly conducted with intelligence agencies in Mastung during which five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the personnel.

The spokesperson for CTD added that arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists' hideout. The department shared that the killed terrorists were planning attacks on forces and pilgrims.