 
pakistan
Monday Oct 17 2022
By
Web Desk

CTD, intelligence agencies gun down five alleged terrorists in Mastung

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 17, 2022

Law enforcement agency personnel prepare to conduct an operation against terrorists. — AFP/File
Law enforcement agency personnel prepare to conduct an operation against terrorists. — AFP/File
  • Operation jointly conducted by CTD, intelligence agencies.
  • Three officials conducting operation injured.
  • CTD recover arms and ammunition from terrorists' hideout.

MASTUNG: Five alleged terrorists were gunned down Sunday in joint operation conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies in Balochistan's Mastung district, Geo News reported.

At least three officials conducting the operation were also injured.

According to CTD's spokesperson, the operation was jointly conducted with intelligence agencies in Mastung during which five terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the personnel.

The spokesperson for CTD added that arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists' hideout. The department shared that the killed terrorists were planning attacks on forces and pilgrims.

More From Pakistan:

Inquiry committee demands action against Nishtar Hospital's staff for mistreating corpses

Inquiry committee demands action against Nishtar Hospital's staff for mistreating corpses
Imran Khan will not return to NA after winning elections, says Asad Umar

Imran Khan will not return to NA after winning elections, says Asad Umar
'Massive rigging': Bilour refuses to accept Peshawar by-election result

'Massive rigging': Bilour refuses to accept Peshawar by-election result
NA by-polls: PPP defeats PTI in two constituencies

NA by-polls: PPP defeats PTI in two constituencies

In pictures: Elderly people exercise their power for change

In pictures: Elderly people exercise their power for change
How by-elections across Pakistan fared today?

How by-elections across Pakistan fared today?
Rana Sanaullah ordered to exit Faisalabad constituency for violating election code

Rana Sanaullah ordered to exit Faisalabad constituency for violating election code
NA-237 Malir-II by-election results 2022

NA-237 Malir-II by-election results 2022
NA-239 Korangi, Karachi-I by-election results 2022

NA-239 Korangi, Karachi-I by-election results 2022
NA-157 Multan-IV by-election results 2022

NA-157 Multan-IV by-election results 2022
NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII by-election result 2022

NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII by-election result 2022
NA-31 Peshawar-V by-election result 2022

NA-31 Peshawar-V by-election result 2022