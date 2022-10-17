Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are dating?

Billie Eilish may be dating Jesse Rutherford as they were spotted having a romantic dinner together.



Billie was also spotted holding hands with The Neighbourhood singer leaving a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on October 14, 2022.

A fan had posted a TikTok video of the as they left the Universal Studios which showed Eilish, 20, reaching to grab 31-year-old Rutherford’s hand on their way out.

“OMG I just saw Billie Eilish at Horror Nights,” the fan captioned the post.

While Rutherford's face wasn't visible in the short video clip, some noticed that the figure with Eilish was wearing the same leather jacket as Rutherford, as seen in an Instagram Story from the same night by Eilish's brother, Finneas.

After the video and photo surfaced online, fans started debating on social media whether the pair’s nearly 10-year age gap is inappropriate.

In the TikTok, one person commented, “i love jesse but it don’t sit right with me how she’s not even able to legally drink n he’s 31 no no no.” (sic)

One Twitter user argued, “yes they are adults but 20 and 31 are not NEARLY in the same maturity range… like a 20 year old is college aged and a 31 year old is a fully grown ass adult,” (sic).

In the past, the Happier Than Ever musician famously dated model Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 to 2021, per Elle.

Over the years, Eilish has remained rather tight-lipped about her love life, only having previously been linked to rapper Brandon "Q" Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Voice, yet never properly confirming either of the relationships.