Tuesday Oct 18 2022
William gives ‘best response’ to George for saying he’s ‘better than Charlotte’ at soccer

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been actively performing parental duties despite increased royal responsibilities since taking the Prince and Princess of Wales title.

While the royal couple makes sure to offer normal upbringing to their three children despite their royal status, it has been reported that Prince William makes no difference between Prince George and Princess Charlotte regarding their interest in soccer.

During a meeting at Kensington Palace, a source close to Prince William revealed that the future king shared an important lesson for his children when his oldest son said he was “better than” his only sister.

William, who is the President of the Football Association in England, shared that Princess Charlotte is a ‘budding’ soccer star.

Responding to George’s claims that he’s ‘better than Charlotte’ at soccer, William told his first born that Charlotte could be ‘as good as’ him at the game.

William has frequently supported national women’s soccer team, the Lionesses. He recently recorded a video with Charlotte sitting beside him as he wished the Lionesses luck on a match in the finals.

“Good luck. I hope you win,” Charlotte smiled before saying, “Bye.”

