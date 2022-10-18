Meghan Markle is ‘not crazy but acts it’, claims expert after Spotify podcast

file footage

Meghan Markle reportedly just ‘acts crazy’ to put up a front about her mental health, a royal commentator has claimed in light of the Duchess of Sussex’s recent Spotify podcast episode.



The Duchess, who hosts the podcast Archetypes, weighed in on the word ‘crazy’ in the latest episode, sharing how strongly she felt about the word being thrown around and that she had often been called ‘hysterical’ and ‘nuts.

Commenting on Meghan’s podcast, British-Jamaican TV personality Lady Colin Campbell said: “Meghan is not crazy... she certainly acts it.”

Going on to explain her thoughts, Campbell shared how her own mother, often called ‘mad’ by her father, had many similarities with the Duchess of Sussex.

As per Campbell, her mother was once even sent away by her father to get professional mental help. She shared: “Mommy proudly came back and recounted her first encounter with [the psychiatrist].”

“She went a few times because she loved the attention, and any audience is better than none at all…” Campbell shared, adding that at one point, the psychiatrist asked her mother why she was seeking mental help.

To this, her mother reportedly said: “Well, because I'm mad. My husband says I'm mad to hell. I'm mad, mad, of course, I'm mad; everybody knows I'm mad.”

This is when the psychiatrist said, “If you say you're mad, it's likely you aren't,” which Campbell thinks is the case with Meghan.