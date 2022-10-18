 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix show to release soon despite reports

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 18, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated Netflix show still has a 2022 release date planned, despite recent reports suggesting otherwise, a source confirmed to Page Six.

After reports suggested that the reality show-style series is being pushed back to a 2023 release in light of backlash against The Crown, a source close to the streaming giant assured royal fans that the Sussexes’ show is still slated for a release this year.

“As far as I am aware, the docu-series is still going ahead later this year,” a well-placed insider told Page Six.

This comes after Deadline reported on Monday, October 17, 2022, that Prince Harry and Meghan’s show now had a 2023 release date.

“They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” the outlet quoted a source as saying.

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for Prince Harry and Meghan’s docuseries; reports of issues between Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been doing the rounds lately.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reaction to Queen’s funeral snub revealed
Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details

Queen Elizabeth crowned ‘most iconic woman’ months after death: Details
Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Taylor Swift announces U.K ‘Midnights’ tour pre-sale details

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’

Palace aide told off Sarah Ferguson as she was ‘on the way out’
Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date

Adele, Rich Paul join Kevin Hart, wife Eniko Parrish for fun double date
Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order

Harrison Ford officially cast as Thunderbolt Ross in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order
Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release

Taylor Swift shares lyrics from ‘Midnights’ album days before release
Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award

Ryan Reynolds receives 36th American Cinematheque award

Selma Blair’s emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars show due to health concerns

Selma Blair’s emotional exit from Dancing With the Stars show due to health concerns