Hair straightening chemicals could lead to uterine cancer: study

Woman with straightened hair. — Unsplash
According to a new study from the National Institutes of Health, women who use chemical hair straightening products could be at a higher risk of uterine cancer.

Researchers analysed data from 33,497 US women aged between 34-74 and found an association between hair straightening products and uterine cancer. Other products like hair dyes and perms were not found linked to cancer.

The women were a part of Sister Study, a research study led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) working to identify risk factors for breast cancer. The participants were followed for a decade and 378 cases of uterine cancer were recorded.

Women who excessively used these products (over four times a year) were more than twice as likely to be diagnosed.

“This doubling rate is concerning," said  Alexandra White, PhD, head of the NIEHS Environment and Cancer Epidemiology group and lead author of the new study.

Uterine cancer is rare in general but the most common cancer of the female reproductive system. 

According to a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, more than half of the participants who reported using hair straighteners were Black women. This indicates that risks could be higher for this particular race.

While the study did not note brands but found some common chemicals in the products like parabens, metals, and bisphenol A. 

Another research study by the team showed previously that "permanent hair dye and straighteners may increase breast and ovarian cancer risk."

