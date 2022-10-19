 
health
Wednesday Oct 19 2022
By
Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

By
Reuters

Wednesday Oct 19, 2022

US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before receiving a second COVID-19 booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, March 30, 2022.— Reuters
US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before receiving a second COVID-19 booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, US, March 30, 2022.— Reuters

  • US President Joe Biden preparing for next pandemic.
  • COVID-19 caused more than 1 million deaths in United States.
  • National Biodefense Strategy has been released by White House.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday set in motion a plan to counter biological threats and prepare for the next pandemic after the COVID-19 coronavirus caused more than 1 million deaths in the United States.

Biden signed three documents on biodefense security aimed at establishing a strategy and an implementation plan to gird for the next time a virus spreads widely in the United States.

The National Biodefense Strategy, released by the White House, said the United States must address the "accidental release of biological agents, and threats posed by terrorist groups or adversaries seeking to use biological weapons."

A memorandum signed by Biden sets up a policy coordination structure for biodefense among government agencies with oversight by the White House.

It directs the US intelligence community to monitor for threats and ensure the United States "continuously adapts to this evolving threat landscape" by holding annual exercises, a senior administration official said in describing the new plan.

The plan calls for Congress to approve an $88 billion request over five years for pandemic preparedness and biodefense. The request has been stalled in Congress as lawmakers bicker over government spending.

The goal is to "prevent epidemics and biological incidents before they happen, whether they're naturally occurring, deliberate or accidental," the official said.

Questions about the origin of the coronavirus have never been fully resolved. The United States has suspicions that the virus originated in China despite Beijing's denials.

The plan establishes a goal of "recruiting, training and sustaining a robust, permanent cadre of health workers in all 50 states" to confront biological threats, the official said.

More From Health:

Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue
India's Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

India's Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Plane crash survivors feel no regret turning to cannibalism to survive

Plane crash survivors feel no regret turning to cannibalism to survive
'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change: study

'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change: study
India stops Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photographer from flying to US

India stops Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photographer from flying to US
Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris

Woman arrested on suspicion of killing 12-year-old girl in Paris
Brain drain solution is staring Hong Kong in face

Brain drain solution is staring Hong Kong in face
Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian climber returns from Seoul tournament amid hijab controversy

Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian climber returns from Seoul tournament amid hijab controversy
Indonesia to demolish soccer stadium where stampede killed over 130

Indonesia to demolish soccer stadium where stampede killed over 130
India-Russia joint venture hopes for $5bn in supersonic missile exports by 2025

India-Russia joint venture hopes for $5bn in supersonic missile exports by 2025
Emergency landing as angry, drunk passenger bites flight attendant's finger

Emergency landing as angry, drunk passenger bites flight attendant's finger
Hair straightening chemicals could lead to uterine cancer: study

Hair straightening chemicals could lead to uterine cancer: study