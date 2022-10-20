 
world
Thursday Oct 20 2022
By
Reuters

US, allies discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at UN

By
Reuters

Thursday Oct 20, 2022

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.— Reuters
A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.— Reuters

  • US, UK, France raised issue of Iran's drone transfer to Russia.
  • We will not hesitate to use our sanctions: US State Department.
  • Iran denies supplying drones to Russia.

The United States, Britain and France raised the issue of Iran's alleged transfer of drones to Russia at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"We expressed our grave concerns about Russia’s acquisition of these UAVs from Iran," Price said in a statement. "We now have abundant evidence that these UAVs are being used to strike Ukrainian civilians and critical civilian infrastructure."

"We will not hesitate to use our sanctions and other appropriate tools on all involved in these transfers," Price said.

Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.

The State Department assessed that Iranian drones were used on Monday in a morning rush hour attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, an official said. White House spokesperson Karinne Jean-Pierre also accused Tehran of lying when it says Iranian drones are not being used by Russia in Ukraine.

Resolution 2231 endorsed the deal between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States that limited Tehran's uranium enrichment activity, making it harder for Iran to develop nuclear arms while lifting international sanctions.

Under the resolution, a conventional arms embargo on Iran was in place until October 2020. Despite US efforts under former president Donald Trump, who took the United States out of the deal in 2018, to extend the arms embargo, the Security Council rejected this, paving the way for Iran to resume arms exports.

More From World:

China defends 'fighting spirit' of Xi's foreign policy

China defends 'fighting spirit' of Xi's foreign policy
US considering joint weapons production with Taiwan

US considering joint weapons production with Taiwan
Putin demands all-Russia war effort as he declares martial law in occupied Ukraine

Putin demands all-Russia war effort as he declares martial law in occupied Ukraine
UK interior minister quits with criticism of Truss as lawmakers row

UK interior minister quits with criticism of Truss as lawmakers row
Kamala Harris endorses Pakistani-American Dr Asif for Congress

Kamala Harris endorses Pakistani-American Dr Asif for Congress
Diwali firecracker users face jail under New Delhi anti-pollution drive

Diwali firecracker users face jail under New Delhi anti-pollution drive
Guinness World Records officially declares Monday the worst day

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday the worst day
Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats
India's Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

India's Congress elects first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Plane crash survivors feel no regret turning to cannibalism to survive

Plane crash survivors feel no regret turning to cannibalism to survive
'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change: study

'Massive gaps' seen in countries' plans to tackle climate change: study
India stops Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photographer from flying to US

India stops Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photographer from flying to US