Meghan Markle offering ‘certifications’ with ‘PR masterclasses’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle has given fans across the world a “master class” in public relations.



PR expert Amanda Platell issued these insights in her interview with Variety Magazine.

Ms Platell started off by saying, “Meghan’s latest video, released yesterday alongside a soul-searching interview in Variety magazine, shows her to be a truly consummate PR professional. What an operator: what a phenomenon!”

The expert also went on to note how Meghan seems to “show herself to be a mistress of the dewy eye, of winsome empathy, of kindness, of wifely virtues, of sisterhood.”