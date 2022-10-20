FIA arrests man who issued death threats to Maryam Nawaz

PML-N President Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter/ File

FAISALABAD: The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested the man for issuing death threats to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Per the corruption watchdog's cybercrime wing, the man had threatened to kill Maryam during the election campaign of the NA 108 constituency of Faisalabad-VIII.

The cybercrime wing further said that a case had been registered against the suspect as soon as the matter had come to the fore, while he was arrested from his home in Faisalabad's Sitara Colony today.



On October 16, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan won the NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII by-election with a huge margin of 24,471 votes.

Khan secured 99,602 votes compared to 75,131 votes received by PML-N’s Abis Sher Ali, according to unofficial results.