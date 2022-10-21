Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in figure-hugging floral dress

Sofia Vergara has showed off her toned legs in a sizzling dress in throwbacks post from her glamorous trip to New York City.

The America's Got Talent judge, 50, appeared to be having the time of her life in a new throwback post comprised of memorable snaps taken from her recent trip to New York City.



The Modern Family alum donned an eye-catching ensemble as she enjoyed a party with close family and friends.

Sofia appeared to have taken a fun-filled adventure with her loved ones, and added the hashtag '#familytrip' to the caption.