Elahi holds PM Shehbaz responsible for increasing price of roti in Punjab

PM Shehbaz Sharif (L) and CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi. —Shehbaz Sharif/ Pervaiz Elahi/ Facebook

Due to shortage of wheat, price of roti is increasing, says Elahi.

In phase wise manner federal government should provide wheat to Punjab, he urges.

Moonis Elahi also asks federal to provide wheat through PASCO or TCP.

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi Thursday held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responsible for increasing the price of roti in the province, Geo News reported.



In a statement Chief Minister Punjab said that due to the shortage of wheat, price of roti was increasing in the province.

“Therefore, in phase wise manner wheat be provided to Punjab by federal,” he said.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leader Monois Elahi also asked the federal government to provide Punjab wheat through the Pakistan Agricultural Supply Corporation (PASCO) or Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

“Stop playing with words, Punjab government doesn’t have to order wheat from the private sector, but we are asking you to provide one lac ton of wheat through PASCO or TCP,” he tweeted.