 
entertainment
Friday Oct 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Astrologer predicts shocking concerns for King Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 21, 2022

Astrologer predicts shocking concerns for King Charles coronation

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles III will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years.

Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month, but the grand coronation ceremony for him and his wife Camilla, who will be crowned queen, will now take place on Saturday, May 6.

However, according to an expert astrologer, King Charles coronation may be cancelled or postponed.

Astrologer Jessica Adams told Express UK, "The coronation date of Charles III was announced on Mercury Retrograde and is set for Mercury Retrograde. Expect a date change or cancellation."

She further predicted as well as being in Mercury Retrograde, the coronation also falls on a Full Moon, which could also cause some trouble.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?

King Charles to watch ‘The Crown’ season 5 featuring ‘war of the Wales’?
King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’

William, Kate to move into Windsor Castle as Adelaide Cottage is ‘so small’
Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift details her journey of ‘finding the magic 13’ for ‘Midnights’
James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

James Corden addresses ‘silly’ restaurant behavior, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’
Megan Fox shares ‘healthy co-parenting relationship’ with ex Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox shares ‘healthy co-parenting relationship’ with ex Brian Austin Green
Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’

Charles warned ‘one chapter’ in Harry’s memoir could ‘spell big trouble’
Kate Middleton ‘still has a lot of affection for Prince Harry’

Kate Middleton ‘still has a lot of affection for Prince Harry’
Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett reveals he still goes on trips with ex Sheree Zampino
Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Jeffrey Dahmer’s dad to sue Netflix for ‘glamorizing’ Jeffery

Meghan Markle ‘running away’ from responsibility amid Netflix drama

Meghan Markle ‘running away’ from responsibility amid Netflix drama
Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge wants to show fans a different realm in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2