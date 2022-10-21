King Charles responds to public condolences for the Queen with a heartwarming gesture

File footage

King Charles III has been widely praised for his heartwarming gesture to stay connected with the public.

The new monarch, 73, has thanked people for the sympathies and condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.

King Charles replied to well-wishers’ condolences with a thank you note and shared a rare childhood snap with his late mother, Her Majesty.

The picture, featuring young Prince Charles Prince Charles looking out of a window at Balmoral Castle on September 28, 1952, with his mother, the late Queen, stood closely behind him.

The picture was shared on Twitter on Wednesday after a royal fan revealed that he received the cream card with a black border was stamped with the new monarch's cypher.

"It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother. Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow," the King wrote, signing off as "Charles R."

King Charles’ new signature comes with his changed royal rank. The ‘R’ after his name stands for ‘Rex,’ which means ‘King’ in Latin, the traditional signature for the monarch dating back to the 12th century.

Buckingham Palace announced that it had received over 50,000 letters and messages of condolence, including 6,500 in just one day following the Queen's funeral on Sept. 19, People reported.