Helen Skelton gives some rare insight about her split with Richie Myler

Helen Skelton is getting candid about her emotions while going through a difficult phase after her split with Richie Myler.



Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile star has now come forward to share some surprising confessions about her divorce from Richie, admitting that she felt unappreciated by her ex-husband with the couple 'staying out of each other's way.'

In an interview from last year before their split, the TV presenter, 39, hinted at unrest between the pair as she admitted they didn't go on dates and struggled to find any time to spend together as they were busy raising their children.

Meanwhile, in a recent chat, Helen admitted that her ex's career as a rugby star meant that they were constantly moving, preventing her from making friends with new people.

Helen and Richie, 32, split in April after eight years of marriage, just four months after she gave birth to their third child, and Richie quickly moved on with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill, also 32.

In an interview unearthed by The Mirror, Helen was asked if she went on dates with Richie, to which she responded: 'No... We're not in the house together – we are staying out of each other's way.'

She added that she used to feel unappreciated by her husband as he didn't realise the work it took to raise their children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five.

She added that the pair also struggled to spend quality time together as the children would stay up until late in the evening with them.

In a new interview, Helen also confessed that she struggled to make friends while married to Richie as his career as a rugby player meant that the family were constantly moving.

'My social circles have always been very transient because we've moved around for rugby. People are there for a couple of years, and then they're gone.'