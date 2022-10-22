 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Oct 22 2022
By
Reuters

Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows






Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022.— Reuters
 

  • Streaming giant Netflix has opened Los Angeles store.
  • It hopes to combine retail therapy with "immersive" experience.
  • Costumes and props from shows are also on display.

Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an "immersive" experience for fans of its popular "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" shows.

The store — open until early January — offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from “Squid Game" and Queen Charlotte’s throne from the period drama "Bridgerton."

The Netflix series Squid Game is played on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 30, 2021. — Reuters


Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in "Stranger Things."

People are reacting differently to the news. "Must be pretty empty then," a social media user remarked.

