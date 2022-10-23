Johnny Depp secretly using Instagram during unannounced break

Amber Heard has not returned to social media since her defeat in a lawsuit against former husband Johnny Depp.

On the other hand, Depp amassed millions of followers on Instagram after his court victory as he started using the app regularly.

Several Hollywood celebrities including Jennifer Aniston started following him after the verdict.

The actor took an unannounced break from social media after performing at several concerts in Europe.

A look at his Instagram account shows that the actor is active on Instagram but is avoiding posting anything.

The number of people he follows has increased during the last few months which shows that he is silently observing what people are posting.



