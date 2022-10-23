 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside, Torvi actors reunite

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022


Vikings: Bjorn Ironside, Torvi actors reunite

Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig on Friday shared picture of his reunion with his "Vikings" co-star Georgia Hirst on Instagram.

Alexander played the role of Bjorn Ironside in the hit series while Georgia essayed the role of his wife Torvi.

His on-screen mother Katheryn Winnick, who played Lagertha, expressed love in the comments section by dropping a couple of heart emojis.

Georgia also posted the same picture on his Instagram and used her stories to share a picture from a "Vikings' scene with Katheryn Winnick.

Winnick responded by writing, "miss you".


Vikings: Bjorn Ironside, Torvi actors reunite


More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp secretly using Instagram during unannounced break

Johnny Depp secretly using Instagram during unannounced break

Child star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child

Child star Sophia Grace is expecting her first child
Meghan Markle is 'realigning her personal look'

Meghan Markle is 'realigning her personal look'
Film critic slams The Crown as 'an insult to the Queen'

Film critic slams The Crown as 'an insult to the Queen'
Emily Atack shares her favourite poem after break-up

Emily Atack shares her favourite poem after break-up

Kim Kardashian showcases her enviably svelte frame in black jumpsuit during recent outing

Kim Kardashian showcases her enviably svelte frame in black jumpsuit during recent outing

Zoe Saldaña shares details about her character from Netflix’s From Scratch

Zoe Saldaña shares details about her character from Netflix’s From Scratch
Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos

Khloe Kardashian pens emotional message for Kim Kardashian on her birthday: Photos
Pregnant Amy Hart radiates pregnancy glow in recent snaps from Baby Show event

Pregnant Amy Hart radiates pregnancy glow in recent snaps from Baby Show event
Dwayne Johnson wants Brendan Fraser to win Oscar: ‘I wanna see him on the stage’

Dwayne Johnson wants Brendan Fraser to win Oscar: ‘I wanna see him on the stage’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't dare to disgrace King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't dare to disgrace King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Christine McGuinness reunites with 'heroin' addict dad after split with husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness reunites with 'heroin' addict dad after split with husband Paddy