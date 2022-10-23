'Vikings': Bjorn Ironside, Torvi actors reunite





Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig on Friday shared picture of his reunion with his "Vikings" co-star Georgia Hirst on Instagram.

Alexander played the role of Bjorn Ironside in the hit series while Georgia essayed the role of his wife Torvi.

His on-screen mother Katheryn Winnick, who played Lagertha, expressed love in the comments section by dropping a couple of heart emojis.

Georgia also posted the same picture on his Instagram and used her stories to share a picture from a "Vikings' scene with Katheryn Winnick.

Winnick responded by writing, "miss you".







