Sunday Oct 23 2022
Meghan Markle faced ‘full-throttle campaign of bullying’ from Palace?

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Royal experts warn the Meghan Markle bullying accusations are a “very loaded word” and break down whether they believe the claims are true or a “person's firm management style.”

GB News host and royal commentator Dan Wootton addressed these accusations.

He wondered, “This actually feels like a full-throttle campaign of bullying over a number of months by Harry and Meghan based on what you've written.”

Mr Valentine quickly chimed in to clarify, “That's what people who were on the receiving end believe it I can't say whether it's bullying Dan cause I wasn't there.”

“Bullying, it's a very loaded word and one person's bullying is another person's firm management style. I can't pass judgement on it, but I know that several people were quite broken, working there.”

“When you hear about people saying at the time that when they're about to have a meeting with Meghan, they're very worried about how it's going and when they say things like, ‘I’m shaking, I feel sick,’ it's not a good workplace.”

Before concluding he admitted, “What you have to understand about Harry and Meghan is, they truly believe, not without any foundation whatsoever they do have a case, they truly believe that they were the victims that they were treated appallingly by the palace management.”

