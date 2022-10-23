 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry’s return to UK will lead to ‘negotiations and compromises’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

FileFootage

A royal expert recently said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the UK for King Charles III’s coronation will open doors for 'negotiations and compromises.'

During her exclusive conversation with Daily Star, relationship coach Christina Maxion said the Sussexes’ return amidst the changed ‘dynamics’ of the family makes feuds ‘inevitable’.

The expert however added that the Sussexes’ permanent return depends on the content of Prince Harry’s memoir.

"Negotiations and compromises are inevitable. I have never seen Meghan as much of an Anglophile, and her experience so far has not been positive, let's be honest,” she added.

"The things we do for love play a huge part in these milestone decisions for any couple, and it is the strength between themselves as partners, with compromise on both sides, and being clear on each other's wants and needs that are necessary for a solid start,” Christina explained.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation
Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'

Prince Harry warned King Charles will 'place his own boundaries'
Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Kim Kardashian panics as jet landing failure ruins 42nd birthday bash

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘regret’ teaming up with Netflix
Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country

Charles friend says new King will do 'unbelievably hard' work for country
Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival

Jemima Khan is the cynosure of all eyes at Rome Film Festival
Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ turns out the top-selling album of 2022
Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed 'friendlier' than Queen's cards

Charles, Camilla birthday wish dubbed 'friendlier' than Queen's cards
Meghan Markle distanced herself from social media out of desire for 'self-preservation'

Meghan Markle distanced herself from social media out of desire for 'self-preservation'
Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video

Eminem, Shady Records give shout-out Skylar Grey’s new music video