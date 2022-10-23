 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite on giving up alcohol: ‘Made happier and fitter’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 23, 2022

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite on giving up alcohol: ‘Made happier and fitter’
Actress Tamzin Outhwaite on giving up alcohol: ‘Made happier and fitter’

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite can see herself as a much better person after giving up on alcohol.

Tamzin says something in her head has “changed” and, at 51, has given up booze, does yoga and gets outdoors, meditates regularly, eats well, and is a big fan of breath work. She says it feels empowering.

“I’ve come to realise I can be a better, fitter, stronger version of myself,” says the star who became a household name in EastEnders.

“I can look after myself better, which means I can look after other people better. I can push myself to wider limits and come out of my comfort zone – and that ¬realisation is quite empowering.”

Tamzin puts her health overhaul in part down to her experience with perimenopause, but a huge catalyst for change came earlier this year after filming the BBC One show Freeze the Fear with ‘ice man’ Wim Hoff.

The star’s recent decision to give up alcohol wasn’t the first time she’d quit drinking, having done liver cleanses before and had a month off the booze here and there. This time, though, she’s hoping to carry on a bit longer.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III faces 'very difficult' challenges as monarch

King Charles III faces 'very difficult' challenges as monarch
Katrina Kaif gives all the festive feels to her fans on Diwali night

Katrina Kaif gives all the festive feels to her fans on Diwali night
Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her most CONTROVERSIAL look from 2016

Emily Ratajkowski opens up about her most CONTROVERSIAL look from 2016
Victoria Beckham showcases her incredible figure in black playsuit during trip to Miami

Victoria Beckham showcases her incredible figure in black playsuit during trip to Miami
‘Countryfile’ star Charlotte Smith heaps praises on Helen Skelton: 'I’m so proud’

‘Countryfile’ star Charlotte Smith heaps praises on Helen Skelton: 'I’m so proud’
King Charles III's plan about his wife Queen Consort Camilla's future revealed

King Charles III's plan about his wife Queen Consort Camilla's future revealed
Celebrity psychic makes shocking claims about Princess Charlotte's bedroom

Celebrity psychic makes shocking claims about Princess Charlotte's bedroom
‘Your strength is contagious’ Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Hubby

‘Your strength is contagious’ Anushka Sharma pens down heartfelt note for Hubby

Meghan Markle reacts to 'Deal or No Deal’ backlash with retail-therapy in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle reacts to 'Deal or No Deal’ backlash with retail-therapy in Santa Barbara
Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'

Harry, Meghan warned their 'bond' will lead to 'more exclusion and battle'
Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation

Prince William to use 'modern' elements for King Charles' coronation
Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her challenging pregnancy: 'cried 'every single day'

Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her challenging pregnancy: 'cried 'every single day'