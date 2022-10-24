 
entertainment
Monday Oct 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle using Prince Harry's name to influence others?

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 24, 2022

Meghan Markle using Prince Harrys name to influence others?

Meghan Markle, who knows the worth of Prince Harry, has allegedly been using the Duke's name to influence others since she began dating the royal in 2017.

Meghan's aide once used Harry's name to influence a staff at an upscale New York restaurant before the couple's royal wedding, according to a new book.

The aide 'aggressively demanded private dining for Meghan in 2017, and told staff she's "about to be a Duchess".

Meghan's aide demanded a private table because "it's for someone who is dating a Prince", according to maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina in his new book 'Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D'.

However, Mr Cecchi-Azzolina - who had worked at the restaurant for two years - said: "I still don't have a private table for you."

In the book, Mr Cecchi-Azzolina quotes Meghan's handler: "Are you aware my guest is dating Prince Harry and about to be a duchess? Don't you have a private area for us to wait?"

Mr Cecchi-Azzolina was unmoved by the comments. "My first impulse was to laugh. I could give two s**** about Prince Harry's date, and by the attention the escort was drawing from the crowd at the bar, nor did anyone else," he told the New York Post.

He described Meghan, who was totally silent during the encounter, as "aloof", adding that "we get the most powerful people in the world that come here - no one really cares about you."

According to some, Harry is behind Meghan's popularity as she shot to fame after marrying the Duke.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry reveals how he charmed Julia Roberts to guest star in ‘Friends’

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years

Martine McCutcheon to return with first album in 5 years
Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans

Lewis Hamilton says Brad Pitt starrer F1 film will pull at heartstrings of all fans
Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'

Expert quotes Prince Harry to defend 'The Crown'
Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’

Meghan Markle ‘not Royal Family material’: ‘So unbecoming!’
Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Khloe Kardashian seemingly reacts to Kanye West antisemitic comments

Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization

Shakira appears ‘crestfallen’ after father’s hospitalization
Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star

Katie Price to make singing comeback with X Factor star
Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer

Johnny Depp teases UK tour with Hollywood Vampires for next summer
Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’

Queen’s dresser didn’t show up for Meghan’s fitting, causing 'dissent in ranks’
Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Kim Kardashian slammed for failing to criticize Kanye West over antisemitism

Netlfix may roll out 'fingerprints' to end password sharing: Report

Netlfix may roll out 'fingerprints' to end password sharing: Report