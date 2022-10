— Reuters

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is down in multiple countries, reported monitoring website Downdetector.

Reportedly the outage is affecting personal chats and group chats.

Downdetector chart showing reports of WhatsApp being down. —





However, WABetaInfo, a platform that keeps a watch on developments related to the app, shared that WhatsApp is "experiencing an issue when connecting to the server".



WhatsApp is yet to share a reason behind the outage.

More to follow....