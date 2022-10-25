Meghan Markle was 'fired' for 'getting too close' to 'Deal or No Deal' host: Twitter

Meghan Markle did not resign from her briefcase gig at Deal Or No Deal, claims Twitter.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has complained about feeling like a 'bimbo' on the game show, revealed she quit the job because it made her feel 'not smart.'

Meanwhile, as per a Twitter account, the Duchess was 'fired' for being involved with the host Howie Mandel.

"Meghan Markle did not quit Deal or no Deal - she was fired. According to sources Meghan Markle was getting a little too close to the host of the show Howie Mandel which led his wife to insist that she was fired. Another example of Meghan's beautiful personality," the account wrote.

The veracity of the tweet has not been established.

Internet users were quick to share their two cents about the rumour.

"Then Howie Mandel lied a while ago when he said he did not remember Meghan Markle being on the show. Sounds like Howie and Megs are two peas in a pod. Two survivors who think about themselves only," wrote one.

Another added: "How embarrassing!"



"I've seen this story doing the rounds, but seriously, how true is it?" a third wrote.

"we don't know anything for sure, so for now it's just more empty gossip imo," wrote one.