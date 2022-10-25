WATCH: Backpack-wearing RescueRats ready to help during earthquakes

Seven rats are currently being trained for search and rescue at APOPO's base in Tanzania.— APOPO via CNN

Rats being trained for rescue operations.

Rodent rescuers could be on ground by next year.

backpack includes a light, a GPS transmitter, and a camera.

What seems like an idea straight from a sci-fi movie, rats are now being trained for rescue operations during climate catastrophes like earthquakes.

Backpack-wearing mice could save lives with their small bodies easily able to crawl through rubble and dust. The backpack includes a light, a GPS transmitter, and a camera reported New Scientist. The RescueRat will find those in need of help and even calm the survivors down while human rescuers make their way.

With a two-way radio a part of its gear, the rat will be able to communicate with the humans, sending signals regarding its location, that is, the area where a human rescuer is needed.

Scientists at Belgian non-profit APOPO, who have previously trained dogs to rescue in such situations, are now training giant pouched rats. The rodent rescuers could be on the ground, working hand in hand with human professionals, by the next year.

Rats can easily reach places that dogs cannot access. Rats are also more easily trained as they are ever-ready for simple treats like crumbles of avocado and banana.