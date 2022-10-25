 
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
Olivia Wilde cuts an athletic figure in Harry Styles tour hoodie amid split drama

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Olivia Wilde stepped out in an athletic figure on Monday while heading out for a workout in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress-turned-director donned a gray sweatshirt repping her boyfriend Harry Styles' latest album and his current tour, which began a 15-show residency on Sunday night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The sighting comes days after Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny told revealed what was really behind their messy break-up, and the ongoing drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling.

Olivia stuck to an athleisure look for her visit to the gym in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood with a set of slim black leggings and matching black Adidas trainers.

Her outing comes in the wake of a bombshell interview with her and her ex Sudeikis' former nanny.

Wilde, who was seen with a withdrawn-looking Styles out for dinner in LA on Wednesday, claimed that her split from the former Saturday Night Live star was a mutual decision in her cover story for Vanity Fair, published in September.

But her former nanny, who cared for the couple's two children Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, disputed Wilde's statements, citing photos of Wilde and Sudeikis enjoying a day at the beach in September 2020 as proof.


