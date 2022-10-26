 
Kanye West 'over the moon' on being dropped by Balenciaga

Kanye West was revealed to be happy when Balenciaga severed ties and YouTube removed the Drink Champs episode, according to RadarOnline.

During an interview with Lex Fridman, a Russian-American computer scientist, Ye double down on his earlier vitriolic rhetoric.

The 45-year-old recalled the day he learned the luxury Fashion brand had severed ties and his episode of Drink Champs being removed.


"There was a day when I was headed to Nashville … the same day Balenciaga was taking my imagery off their site. And Drink Champs was being taken down.

"And I said this is the happiest day of my life. I love cutting the grass low. People wasn't really with you, they was part-time. People switch up when it's wartime. I'd rather have people who are really with me and not people who are trying to use me."

The Donda rapper has been under fire for his anti-Semitic comments as Ye continued reinforcing his rhetoric.

Several A-list brands started to cut ties with Kanye West, including Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, CAA, MRC, and Gap.

