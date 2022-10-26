 
world
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Reuters

UK PM Sunak gathers cabinet to begin 'hard work' of fixing economy

By
Reuters

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Britains new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (l), Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain on Oct 25, 2022 (r).— Reuters
 Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (l), Suella Braverman walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain on Oct 25, 2022 (r).— Reuters

  • British PM Rishi Sunak promises to fix former PM's mistakes.
  • At top of Sunak's agenda will be preparation for fiscal statement.
  • Sunak faces daunting list of problems beyond economic crisis.

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will gather his newly appointed cabinet for the first time on Wednesday, a day after taking power with a promise to fix the mistakes of his predecessor and stabilise the economy.

At the top of Sunak's agenda will be preparation for a fiscal statement, keenly anticipated by financial markets, which is scheduled for Oct. 31 but which the Times newspaper reported could be pushed back by a few days.

Asked about the timing of the statement, expected to set out how the government will plug a budget shortfall of as much as 40 billion pounds ($45.88 billion), foreign minister James Cleverly told Sky News he did not have a "specific confirmation" of the date.

"(Sunak), of course, will want to take some time to work on the detail on that," Cleverly said. "We know it needs to come soon. We know people want certainty. We know people want a clearer idea of the government's plans."

Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss as leader after her brief stint as prime minister was engulfed in chaos, on Tuesday chose to not bring in a new finance minister but did appoint a cabinet with a mix of views from across the Conservative Party's political factions.

His decision-making immediately came in for criticism from the opposition Labour Party, which focused on the reinstating of lawmaker Suella Braverman as interior minister less than a week after she was sacked by Truss for a security breach.

As Britain's third prime minister this year, Sunak faces a daunting list of problems beyond the economic crisis, including how to unite and rebuild a fractured party whose reputation has been shredded by months of scandals and rows.

"The hard work begins now and together, the prime minister's new cabinet will deliver for the British people," a source in his Number 10 Downing Street office said in a statement.

Later in the day, Sunak will for the first time face the opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer for Prime Minister's Questions — the weekly showpiece political debate in parliament at 12 noon (1100 GMT).

More From World:

New Zealand social media influencers detained in Iran allowed to leave

New Zealand social media influencers detained in Iran allowed to leave
US, Japan, S Korea warn of 'unparalleled' response if N Korea holds nuclear test

US, Japan, S Korea warn of 'unparalleled' response if N Korea holds nuclear test
Russia digging in for 'heaviest of battles' in Kherson: Ukrainian official

Russia digging in for 'heaviest of battles' in Kherson: Ukrainian official
'World's dirtiest man,' who avoided taking shower for six decades, dies at 94

'World's dirtiest man,' who avoided taking shower for six decades, dies at 94
Eight India cities among top 10 most polluted cities in Asia

Eight India cities among top 10 most polluted cities in Asia
Rishi Sunak pledges to clean up mess left by Truss as UK PM

Rishi Sunak pledges to clean up mess left by Truss as UK PM
Rishi Sunak faces huge task as he becomes UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak faces huge task as he becomes UK prime minister
Cyclone Sitrang lashes Bangladesh killing nine, flooding low-lying areas

Cyclone Sitrang lashes Bangladesh killing nine, flooding low-lying areas
Six Palestinians martyred in clashes with Israeli forces

Six Palestinians martyred in clashes with Israeli forces
Rishi Sunak will do his best for Britain, says billionaire father-in-law

Rishi Sunak will do his best for Britain, says billionaire father-in-law
Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to UN as it evacuates Kherson

Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to UN as it evacuates Kherson
Pakistani origin Hindu set to become UK’s prime minister

Pakistani origin Hindu set to become UK’s prime minister