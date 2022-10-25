 
world
Tuesday Oct 25 2022
By
Reuters

Rishi Sunak pledges to clean up mess left by Truss as UK PM

By
Reuters

Tuesday Oct 25, 2022

Britains new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022.— Reuters
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022.— Reuters

  • Rishi Sunak appointed Britain's new prime minister.
  • Sunak said Truss's mistakes were not "born of ill will".
  • Said he fully appreciated how hard things were for many.

LONDON: Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Tuesday he would try to fix the mess left by his predecessor, restore faith in politics and tackle a "profound economic crisis" but warned the country there would be difficult decisions.

Standing in front of his Downing Street office, Sunak paid tribute to Liz Truss, whose economic programme roiled the markets, saying the mistakes she made were not "born of ill will or bad intentions".

He also took aim at another predecessor, Boris Johnson, by saying the mandate the Conservatives were handed at the 2019 election won by the former prime minister was not the property of one individual, and he would be guided by its promises.

"I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss ... Some mistakes were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless," he said.

"And I have been elected as leader of my party and your prime minister, in part to fix them. And that work begins immediately. I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come."

Appealing to a public facing rising energy and food prices, Sunak, one of the wealthiest lawmakers in parliament, said he fully appreciated how hard things were for many.

"All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands," he said.

"So I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future. To put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things."

More From World:

Rishi Sunak faces huge task as he becomes UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak faces huge task as he becomes UK prime minister
Cyclone Sitrang lashes Bangladesh killing nine, flooding low-lying areas

Cyclone Sitrang lashes Bangladesh killing nine, flooding low-lying areas
Six Palestinians martyred in clashes with Israeli forces

Six Palestinians martyred in clashes with Israeli forces
Rishi Sunak will do his best for Britain, says billionaire father-in-law

Rishi Sunak will do his best for Britain, says billionaire father-in-law
Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to UN as it evacuates Kherson

Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' warning to UN as it evacuates Kherson
Pakistani origin Hindu set to become UK’s prime minister

Pakistani origin Hindu set to become UK’s prime minister
Rishi Sunak to become the next UK prime minister as rivals quit race

Rishi Sunak to become the next UK prime minister as rivals quit race
Students' creativity to prevent cheating in exams leaves internet in splits

Students' creativity to prevent cheating in exams leaves internet in splits
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye following attack, agent says

Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye following attack, agent says
Rishi Sunak favourite to be UK PM after Boris Johnson drops comeback bid

Rishi Sunak favourite to be UK PM after Boris Johnson drops comeback bid
Dalit man beaten, humiliated after being accused of theft

Dalit man beaten, humiliated after being accused of theft
Saudi crown prince not attending Arab summit on doctors' advice

Saudi crown prince not attending Arab summit on doctors' advice