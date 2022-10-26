 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for maiden trip to China on Nov 1

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif at the Nur Khan Airbase. — APP/File
  • PM will be among first leaders to visit China after the 20th National Congress of Communist Party.
  • PM's delegation to include Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.
  • PM to meet President Xi Jinping, hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be in China from November 1-2 for his maiden visit at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, announced the Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday.

The high-level delegation will include Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

“This would be prime minister’s first visit to China since assuming office in April 2022 and follows his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan on September 16, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The prime minister will be among the first leaders to visit Beijing following the historic 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said the FO spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the visit is also expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda after the conclusion of a number of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements expected to be signed at the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC). 

The JCC meeting will conclude on October 27, the spokesperson said.

“Prime minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China. The prime minister will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang. The two sides will review the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments,” said the spokesperson.  

