Madonna reveals biggest regret of her career

There is one particular moment in pop star Madonna's life that she keenly wishes she could change, it's interestingly does not come by way of the music but rather via an iconic Keanu Reeves movie.

Of course, the realm of cinema is not alien to the singing sensation, and over the years, the star has proven herself to be equally adept as an actor.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021, Madonna was asked by the host about two roles she rejected in the 1990s; Catwoman in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns and Cristal Connors in Paul Verhoeven’s cult classic Showgirls.



Notably, for Batman Returns - which starred Michael Keaton as the caped crusader, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Danny DeVito as the Penguin, Madonna declared that she highly regrets turning down the role: “I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce”.

But, there is another big rejected offer that leaves a sour taste in the singer's mouth, this was a role in The Matrix, the 1999 science fiction flick by The Wachowski’s that stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving.

Madonna's historic words about the movie would be enough to explain she's the biggest fan of the blockbuster as she declared it “one of the best movies ever made”.

She expressed much remorse during the interview over rejecting the iconic role in the film, saying: “I turned down the role in The Matrix, can you believe that?”

“I wanted to kill myself.”

Regretting her decision, she said: “That’s like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life.”