 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Will Smith seemingly trying to fix Chris Rock months after Oscars slapgate

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 26, 2022

File Footage

Will Smith seemingly trying to fix his fractured bond with comedian Chris Rock after the Oscars controversy.

The King Richard star appeared to have extended an olive branch to Dave Chappelle, who is a close friend of the Everybody Hates Chris star and was critical of Smith for slapping Rock.

Smith invited Chappelle to a special movie screening of his upcoming film, Emancipation, along with Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

Following this, fans have been speculating that Smith is trying to make amends with Rock with help of Chappelle.

In a report published by Marca Magazine, Smith’s move to invite Chappelle for the movie screening has been dubbed a “smart PR move.”

Chappelle was one of the celebrities who criticized Smith for slapping Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Academy Awards.

According to Daily Mail, Chappelle said, “Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us.

“Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men,” he added.

Now, the Spanish media outlet claimed that if Smith has fixed his bond with Chappelle, the possibility of Rock forgiving him has increased. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle determined to keep 'blonde bimbo' trope alive

Meghan Markle determined to keep 'blonde bimbo' trope alive
Hailey Bieber on competing with Kardashian-Jenner sisters: ‘space for everybody’

Hailey Bieber on competing with Kardashian-Jenner sisters: ‘space for everybody’
Dame Judi Dench refuses to retire from acting despite struggling with health: Read

Dame Judi Dench refuses to retire from acting despite struggling with health: Read
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith’s niece Jade addresses nepotism in Hollywood
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson open up about filing restraining order against alleged female stalker
Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Selena Gomez hopes sharing her mental health struggles in documentary will help people

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers

Royal Family blasted for ‘glaring failure’ among staffers
Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard replaced by another actor in ‘Aquaman 2’?
Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Johnny Depp offered $300M to return to 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Insider

Adidas claims sole ownership of Yeezy rebutting Kanye West partnership

Adidas claims sole ownership of Yeezy rebutting Kanye West partnership
‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma

‘Heartbroken’ Prince Harry bashes society’s suppression of trauma
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly working on troubled relationship while planning wedding