 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles not 'excluding' Prince Harry, Andrew from key royal role: Read

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

King Charles has spared Prince Harry and Prince Andrew the humiliation, Mirror reports.

The monarch is not revoking the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York as Counsellors of State, even after they have lost their positions as senior royal family members.

Insiders reveal that Princess Anne, Prince Edward and the Princess of Wales will join Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice as official Counsellors of State.

One Buckingham Palace insider explained: “No-one will be excluded. The pool of Counsellors of State will be expanded, this is for purely practical reasons.

“As the King and Queen Consort are likely to be away, as could the Prince and Princess of Wales, it is only right this is attended to.”

More From Entertainment:

Skechers crew kick out Kanye West after showing up ‘unannounced’

Skechers crew kick out Kanye West after showing up ‘unannounced’
Prince William’s latest project has ‘upset’ locals in South Eastern England

Prince William’s latest project has ‘upset’ locals in South Eastern England
Kourtney Kardashian ‘blacked out’ during Vegas wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian ‘blacked out’ during Vegas wedding to Travis Barker

Meghan Markle branded ‘unemployable’ amid bombshell claims

Meghan Markle branded ‘unemployable’ amid bombshell claims
'The Astronaut': Coldplay shares audio preview of upcoming collab with BTS Jin

'The Astronaut': Coldplay shares audio preview of upcoming collab with BTS Jin

Johnny Depp addresses drug, alcohol addiction: ‘Started as a child’

Johnny Depp addresses drug, alcohol addiction: ‘Started as a child’
Taylor Swift removes the 'scale' scene from 'Anti-Hero' music video

Taylor Swift removes the 'scale' scene from 'Anti-Hero' music video
People's Choice Awards reveals nominee's list for 2022

People's Choice Awards reveals nominee's list for 2022
Princess Diana pal against 'terrible' death scene on The Crown: 'Biggest shock'

Princess Diana pal against 'terrible' death scene on The Crown: 'Biggest shock'
Lili Reinhart may not return to Met Gala after calling out Kim Kardashian

Lili Reinhart may not return to Met Gala after calling out Kim Kardashian