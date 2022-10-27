 
world
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Iran shrine attack that killed 15 will not go unanswered: foreign minister

By
Reuters
|
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey June 27, 2022.— Reuters
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey June 27, 2022.— Reuters

  • Iran will not sit back after an attack on a shrine killed 15.
  • Pakistani Foreign Office Spokesperson condemns the attack.
  • Attack will add pressure on Iran's govt.

Iran will not let an attack at a shrine that killed 15 people and was designed to destabilise the country go unanswered, the foreign minister of the country said on Thursday.

The assault, claimed by Daesh, will add pressure on the government which has faced relentless demonstrations by people from all layers of society since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, on Sept 16.

Iranian officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz. State media blamed "takfiri terrorists" — a label Tehran uses for militants such as Daesh.

"We will certainly not allow Iran's national security and interests to be toyed with by terrorists and foreign meddlers who claim to defend human rights," Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a statement carried by state media.

"This crime made the sinister intentions of the promoters of terror and violence in Iran completely clear. There is reliable information that the enemies have drawn up a multi-layered project to make Iran insecure."

Daesh has claimed previous violence in Iran, including deadly twin attacks in 2017 that targeted parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Wednesday's killing of pilgrims came on the same day that Iranian security forces clashed with increasingly strident protesters marking 40 days since Amini's death.

The demonstrations have become one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, drawing many Iranians into the streets, with some calling for the downfall and death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The human rights group Hengaw said two young men were shot dead by police during protests in Sanandaj, capital of Kurdistan province, and the northwestern city of Mahabad during demonstrations across Iran on Wednesday. Reuters could not verify the report.

State media said a Revolutionary Guards member and a Bassij militiaman were to be buried on Thursday after being shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday in Zahedan, capital of the restive Sistan-Baluchistan province which has been a hotbed of protests by Iran's Baluch minority.

The authorities, who have accused the United States and other Western countries of fomenting what they call "riots", have yet to declare a death toll, but state media have said about 30 members of the security forces have been killed.

The activist news agency HRANA said in a posting that at least 252 protesters had been killed in the unrest, including 36 minors.

It said 30 members of the security forces were killed and more than 13,800 people had been arrested as of Wednesday in protests in 122 cities and towns and some 109 universities.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi blamed the protests sweeping Iran for paving the ground for the Shiraz attack, and President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran would respond, according to state media.

CCTV footage broadcast on state TV on Thursday showed the attacker entering the shrine after hiding an assault rifle in a bag and shooting as worshippers tried to flee and hide in corridors.

He was shown being arrested by police after being shot and injured. State media said he was not Iranian, but did not give his nationality.

Officials have called three days of mourning in the southern province of Fars, after the attack in the provincial capital of Shiraz.

Condemning the act of terrorism, Foreign Office spokesperson sympathised with the Iranians who lost their loved ones. In a statement, Pakistan expressed solidarity with those affected and wished for their "swift recovery".

More From World:

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson
Events in Iran since Mahsa Amini's arrest and death in custody

Events in Iran since Mahsa Amini's arrest and death in custody
China's Xi Jinping says willing to work with United States for mutual benefit

China's Xi Jinping says willing to work with United States for mutual benefit
Climate pledges still 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

Climate pledges still 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
Gunmen kill at least 15 in attack on shrine in Iran

Gunmen kill at least 15 in attack on shrine in Iran
Woman dies by suicide as husband keeps filming incident instead of rescuing her

Woman dies by suicide as husband keeps filming incident instead of rescuing her
India hospital under fire for injecting dengue patient with 'mosambi juice'

India hospital under fire for injecting dengue patient with 'mosambi juice'
'Disgusting': Sunak draws criticism as he reappoints India-origin Suella Braverman

'Disgusting': Sunak draws criticism as he reappoints India-origin Suella Braverman
'Real boss': Larry the Cat steals the show during Rishi Sunak's address

'Real boss': Larry the Cat steals the show during Rishi Sunak's address
New Zealand social media influencers detained in Iran allowed to leave

New Zealand social media influencers detained in Iran allowed to leave
UK PM Sunak gathers cabinet to begin 'hard work' of fixing economy

UK PM Sunak gathers cabinet to begin 'hard work' of fixing economy