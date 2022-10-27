Kanye West wax statue retires to archive at Madame Tussauds

Kanye West wax status retires to archive at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds removed Kanye West's wax statue after he initiated war against Jews.



The rapper's sculptor was taken to the archives after the famous wax museum received multiple complaints from guests and members of the public.

"Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive," a spokesperson for the museum said.

"Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction," the statement added.

Several brands, including Balenciaga and Adidas, dropped Ye after he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE” while sparking global backlash.

West's figurine was placed at the popular hotspot alongside his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in 2015.