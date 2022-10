New posters feature spooky details like creepier eyes, dripping blood, and dark sky

With Halloween approaching, artificial intelligence has reimagined the posters of classic popular horror movies.

A design team at Evoluted entered several keywords like "black cloak" to get the AI app Wonder working.

"Arguably even more terrifying than the original", the results brought nightmares to life with the new posters featuring spooky details like creepier eyes, dripping blood, and dark sky.

Following are the 10 most famous horror movies that were reimagined:

Stephen King’s child-killing clown was brought to life by Tim Curtis.— Warner bros, Evoluted

Most prominent horror movie from the 90s.— Paramount, Evoluted

Movie that gave many galeophobia, a fear of sharks.— Universal, Evoluted

One of the most famous movies till date.— Warner bros, Evoluted

Oscar-winning The Silence of the Lambs is considered the most influential film of all time.— Orion pictures, Evoluted

A movie that later resulted in the developement of famous Chucky.— MGM, Evoluted

The 1931 Dracula.— Universal, Evoluted

The Birds from 1963.— Universal, Evoluted

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 1976, is considered one of the best horror films.— Legendary Entertainment, Evoluted

Nightmare on Elm Street film franchise in 1984.— Warner Bros, Evoluted